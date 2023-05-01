Anil Sunkara’s sensational statement on Agent Debacle

Akhil Akkineni’s recent costliest attempt Agent is heading towards one of the biggest flops of Telugu cinema. The film was made on a budget of Rs 80 crores and the film is struggling to witness minimum footfalls over the weekend. The team is badly trolled and Surendar Reddy, the film’s director’s work was criticized. AK Entertainments would be losing big through this film. The film’s producer Anil Sunkara took his twitter to make a sensational comment about the film’s debacle. He issued a clarification that they went ahead without a bound script.

“We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. We don’t want to give any excuses but learn from this costly mistake and see how we can turn around to make sure, we will never repeat the mistakes. Our sincere apologies to all those who put their trust on us. We will make it up for the losses with dedicated planning and hard work in our future projects” posted Anil.