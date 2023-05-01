Ashwani Dutt Responds To Nandi Awards Controversy

Tollywood is left disappointed with the Andhra Pradesh government as the state is not recognizing the films with any sort of awards like the Nandi Awards. May 31st on account of Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary celebrations, Krishna’s landmark film Mosagallaki Mosagadu is going to have a re-release. On this occasion, Ashwani Dutt addressed a press conference.

Ashwani Dutt is unhappy with the Andhra Pradesh government for not organizing an award distribution ceremony. He expressed his wish of having an awards ceremony in the next coming government in Andhra Pradesh. There was also discussion on Krisha being honoured with Dada Sahed Award. Krishna’s brother Adisekhar Rao cleared they are not going to give any sort of letter to the government to consider the request and as a remembrance of Krishna, they are arranging a museum at Padmalaya Studios.