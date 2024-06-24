AP Cabinet clears super six promises, to roll out in phased manner

Spread the love

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet which met in Amaravati on Monday approved the super six promises made by the NDA during the 2024 general elections. The cabinet took the decision to repeal the land titling act, increase pension to Rs 4,000 per month, reopen the anna canteens, and take up mega DSC recruitment.

Minister for information and public relations, Kolusu Pardhasaradhi, briefed the media about the cabinet decisions. He said that the previous government did not take up teacher recruitment in the last five years. It took up the DSC only a few months before the general election, he said. However, this government would take up recruitment of 16,347 teachers in the state. The officials would start the process and complete the teacher recruitment, he said.

The land titling Act had created uproar in the state. Though the BJP and the NITI Aayog have proposed the Act, the state government made some changes and passed the bill, the Minister said. Not a single BJP-ruled state had made the Act so far, he said. He wondered that changes to the Act also raised doubts over the intentions of the government. The small and medium farmers had fears of losing the ownership on their lands with the new Act, the minister said.

The pensions were increased to Rs 4,000 from the present Rs 3,000, the minister said. The increased pensions would be given to the beneficiaries at their doorstep. The secretariat staff would give the pensions, not the volunteers, the minister said. The government has to take a call on the volunteer system, he said. The government had also increased the pension paid to the patients. The government would pay Rs 10,000 to the patients getting treatment for long illness.

The Minister said that the skill development training would be given to the youth across the state. The youth would be made eligible for various jobs in the state, he said. The skill development university would be strengthened and every industry that comes to the state would take these youth into various jobs, he said.

The government would open 183 anna canteens across the state. Another 20 would be opened in the next phase. The poor would be given quality food across the state at the cheaper price, he said. The cabinet also cleared the proposal for change of Dr YSR University of Health Sciences into Dr NTR University of Health Sciences. He said that several doctors and peoples’ representatives have given suggestions to restore NTR’s name for the university. Accordingly, the cabinet had approved the name, the Minister said.