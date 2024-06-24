x
Home > Movie News > Tollywood producers meet Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood producers meet Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan to Croon for Hari Hara Veera Mallu?
Illegal Coastal Construction in Visakhapatnam: The Viragoo Pub Controversy
Simply South USA Sizzles into New York Times' Top 50 Restaurants
Tension in Goshamahal and surrounding areas:
Jigra Trailer: Sister's Thirst to Save her Brother

Tollywood producers meet Pawan Kalyan

Several producers from Telugu film industry met deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Vijayawada on Monday. They greeted him on his election to the state assembly and taking charge as the deputy chief minister.

Producers Allu Aravind, Chalasani Aswini Dutt, D Suresh Babu, A M Rathnam, S Radha Krishna, Dil Raju, N V Prasad, Bhogavalli Prasad, D V V Danaiah, Supriya, Banni Vasu, Nagavamsi, Vamsi Krishna, Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni and others met the deputy chief minister.

Later speaking to the media, Allu Aravind said that they have come here to meet and greet the deputy chief minister. He said that they sought Pawan Kalyan to get the appointment with chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. All associations in the film industry would like to facilitate Chandrababu Naidu on his victory, he said.

He said that Pawan Kalyan had promised to get Chandrababu Naidu’s appointment shortly. He would communicate the appointment date and time, they said. Aravind further said that they would represent the film industry issues with chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. He said that the industry has several problems which could be addressed by the chief minister.

He said that the increase of film tickets is not just the only issue. They have several issues to be discussed with the chief minister. He said that they would give a representation to the chief minister on the problems faced by the industry.

The entire film industry also wants to meet Chandrababu Naidu and greet him at his election. They are waiting for the appointment with the chief minister, he said and expressed confidence that very soon they would get the chance to meet and greet Chandrababu Naidu.

Pawan Kalyan to Croon for Hari Hara Veera Mallu?
NTR to celebrate the success of Devara
Daavudi song to be added in Devara

Pawan Kalyan to Croon for Hari Hara Veera Mallu?
Illegal Coastal Construction in Visakhapatnam: The Viragoo Pub Controversy
Simply South USA Sizzles into New York Times’ Top 50 Restaurants
Tension in Goshamahal and surrounding areas:
Jigra Trailer: Sister’s Thirst to Save her Brother

Illegal Coastal Construction in Visakhapatnam: The Viragoo Pub Controversy
Tension in Goshamahal and surrounding areas:
Convenient Secularism: The Case of Jagan and the Tirumala Laddu Controversy

