Naidu holds meeting with construction companies

Spread the love

AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday held a meeting with the representatives 0f the construction companies in Amaravati. The representatives of the companies that were engaged in the construction of Amaravati during the previous TDP government were called for the meeting.

Minister for Municipal Administration and urban development, Ponguru Narayana, senior officials of the government, and officials of the AP Capital Region Development Authority were present at the meeting.

Chandrababu Naidu is giving highest priority to Amaravati and Polavaram. He had visited Polavaram and held a review meeting with the officials on revival of works. He also toured Amaravati and inspected the building works which were stopped by the YSR Congress government.

Chandrababu Naidu now wants the works to be renewed. As the contracts expired, he held the meeting with the representatives and sought their suggestions on moving forward. He wants the c0mpanies to resume the work that was given to them when he was the chief minister. He said that they could start the work where they stopped.

The companies shifted the construction material from Amaravati three years ago as there were no works in Amaravati. Now, they have to bring the equipment back to Amaravati and start the work.

The government is studying the options of issuing fresh tenders or renewing the previous tenders. The chief minister held discussions with the officials of the AP Capital Region Development Authority on the issue.

The chief minister wants Amaravati to be completed in the next five years. He does not want to give the chance of moving the capital from Amaravati to any government in future. He would make Amaravati the capital of the state forever.