NKR21: Vijayashanthi’s Powerful Glimpse

After making her comeback with Sariler Neekevvaru in 2019, Veteran actress Vijayashanthi has only signed Nandamuri Kalyanram’s #NKR21. This is her second film in the last 5 years.

Known for her dynamic portrayals of strong characters throughout her illustrious career, Vijayashanthi’s presence in NKR21 is said to be on par with her before characters.

On the occasion of her birthday today, the makers revealed a birthday glimpse, in which she dons a dynamic police role called Vyjayanthi IPS which is said to be one of the major highlights of the film.

In the released 34-second powerful glimpse, Kalyan Ram highlights her character with some extraordinary dialogues and he was also seen in a first-of-its-kind avatar. Written and Directed by Pradeep Chilukuru, The film is an action-packed thriller which is made with all the necessary elements to make it a memorable one in the careers of everyone involved.