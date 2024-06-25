Kalki 2898 AD Release: Massive Records on Cards

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD is getting the biggest ever release for any Indian film in all the territories. The film also got the needed price hike in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The respective governments issued GOs for the same along with extra shows for two weeks. This is massive if the film receives a positive response from the audience. The advance sales are opened in Telangana and they are exceptional. The advance bookings in AP will open today and the film is also doing exceptional across the international territories. Kalki 2898 AD is also expected to open on a strong note across North India.

The trailer reached everyone and the expectations are huge on the film. Kalki 2898 AD is made on a record budget and is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers.