Home > Movie News > Sree Leela turning busy in Bollywood

Sree Leela turning busy in Bollywood

Sree Leela created a sensation in Telugu cinema and the young Telugu beauty worked without breaks. She has been on a break and the talented actress resumed work recently. As per the update, Sree Leela is also focused on Bollywood and the speculations say that Sree Leela has signed two Hindi films which are yet to be made official. Sree Leela is rumored to make her Bollywood debut beside Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan. This also happens to be the debut film of Ibrahim and it will be produced by Dharma Productions. Sarzameen is the title locked for the project.

Sree Leela is also in talks for Varun Dhawan’s next film and it will be directed by David Dhawan. Sree Leela and Mrunal Thakur are the leading ladies in this untitled film and Ramesh Taurani will bankroll the film. An official announcement will be made soon. The film is said to be a comic entertainer and it will start rolling next month. This untitled film will hit the screens on October 2nd next year.

