Tollywood to Felicitate Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan

All the top Tollywood producers met AP Deputy Chief Minister and film actor Pawan Kalyan in his camp office yesterday. The meeting was formal and they congratulated Pawan Kalyan on the landslide victory of Janasena. All the crafts of Telugu cinema have decided to felicitate AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan very soon. The date will be finalized soon and Pawan promised to lock the date soon. AP Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh too was present for the meeting of Pawan with Tollywood producers. Pawan Kalyan has taken a break from films and he is completely focused on AP politics for now.