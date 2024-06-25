AP Senior IAS Dwivedi transferred again

Spread the love

The state government had transferred senior IAS officer Gopalakrishna Dwivedi once again in a span of seven days. He was asked to report to the General Administration Department (GAD) for further posting. Dwivedi was transferred to the labour department as special chief secretary on June 19. On Monday, he was transferred again and was asked to report to the GAD.

He was the chief electoral officer during the 2019 general elections. He took several decisions in favour of the YSR Congress during the election. His decisions have put the ruling TDP in trouble all through the elections.

However, after the YSR Congress came to power in the 2019 general election, Dwivedi was made special chief secretary for the panchayat raj and rural development. In 2020, the government gave him the mines department as an additional post. He is accused of helping the ruling YSR Congress for the last five years in illegal mining and sand mining. He is accused of taking several decisions to favour the ruling party in the mining department.

Dwivedi was also accused of not clearing the bills of the contractors who worked between 2014 and 2019. He did not care for the court directions also. He delayed the payments despite repeated requests by the contractors.

He was transferred as special chief secretary to the animal husbandry department two years ago. But the mining department was kept with him for his pro-YSR Congress decisions. As panchayat raj and rural development secretary, he took the decisions to paint the village secretariats and rythu bharosa kendras with the YSR Congress colours. Only after the court directions, he changed those colours.

He is one of the officers listed by Minister Nara Lokesh in his red book. After his transfer to the labour department last week, the red book discussion came out in the government. Following this, the government on Monday issued orders transferring Dwivedi to the GAD.