Rana Daggubati announces an Interesting Project

Rana Daggubati has been focused on producing interesting and content-driven films. Rana and his team announced a small concept-driven film titled ’35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu’. The film completed shooting formalities and the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on August 15th. Nivetha Thomas, Vishwadev, Priyadarshi, Gautami and K Bhagyaraj played the lead roles in 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu and it is directed by Nanda Kishore Emani. Waltair Productions, Suresh Productions and S Originals are the producers.

Rana Daggubati is presenting the film. Vivek Sagar scored the music and background score for 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu. The film releases in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The concept poster of 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu is out today.