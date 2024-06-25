x
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Home > Movie News > Rana Daggubati announces an Interesting Project

Rana Daggubati announces an Interesting Project

Rana Daggubati announces an Interesting Project

Rana Daggubati has been focused on producing interesting and content-driven films. Rana and his team announced a small concept-driven film titled ’35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu’. The film completed shooting formalities and the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on August 15th. Nivetha Thomas, Vishwadev, Priyadarshi, Gautami and K Bhagyaraj played the lead roles in 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu and it is directed by Nanda Kishore Emani. Waltair Productions, Suresh Productions and S Originals are the producers.

Rana Daggubati is presenting the film. Vivek Sagar scored the music and background score for 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu. The film releases in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The concept poster of 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu is out today.

