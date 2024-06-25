x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News > Rashmika's diary full for Two years

Rashmika’s diary full for Two years

Rashmika’s diary full for Two years

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna made it big in Telugu films and she soon turned a national crush. Rashmika also became a sensation in Bollywood and the actress is lined up with a bunch of films. Though South happens to be her priority, Rashmika is rushed with several Bollywood offers after the release of Animal. The actress has no time for new projects and she has her diary full for the next two years. Rashmika is focused on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is slated for December release this year. She is also the leading lady in Nagarjuna and Dhanush’s film directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is titled Kubera and it will have a pan-Indian release soon.

Apart from these biggies, Rashmika is working for Rahul Ravindran’s Girl Friend which is in shooting mode. She also signed Rainbow, a women-centric film that is under shoot. Rashmika is the leading lady in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss. Rashmika will join the sets of the film soon and the project releases for Eid 2025. Rashmika is also the leading lady in Vicky Kaushal’s Chawa and she has a couple of Hindi films in discussion stages. There are strong rumors that Rashmika has been approached for NTR and Prashanth Neel’s film that will roll this year. Rashmika also has to allocate dates for Pushpa 3 next year. For now, Rashmika is occupied for the next two years and she has no time to sign new films till the end of 2026.

Next Jagan writes to speaker seeking Leader of Opposition status Previous Rana Daggubati announces an Interesting Project
