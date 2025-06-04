x
AP Constable Caught in Hyderabad Drug Racket

Published on June 4, 2025 by nymisha

AP Constable Caught in Hyderabad Drug Racket

A major drug racket worth ₹5 crore was recently busted in Hyderabad, and shockingly, one of the key accused is a police constable from Tirupati district named Gunasekhar. He was working in the Armed Reserve (AR) wing and was allegedly involved in several illegal activities even while holding his official post. According to the police investigation, Gunasekhar has deep political links and misused his power under political protection.

Gunasekhar’s family holds political influence at the local level in the Chittoor district. His mother, Munemma, is a ZPTC member from KVB Puram Mandal, and his father, Subbaiah, serves as an MPTC member, both of whom are from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Despite joining the police department in 2003, Gunasekhar stayed close to top political leaders and used these connections to his benefit.

Between 2022 and February 2025, he worked as a gunman for Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy. During this time, he allegedly collected money from devotees in exchange for VIP darshan at Tirumala temple. In one case, he took ₹40,000 from a devotee and demanded ₹1 lakh from another family, exposing his role in bribery and misuse of his position.

Apart from drug smuggling and bribery, Gunasekhar is also accused of cheating a local youth in the name of marriage and land dealings. He allegedly sold a plot using fake documents and collected ₹22 lakh, claiming it was freedom fighter land. When the victim tried to file a complaint earlier, police ignored it due to Gunasekhar’s political backing.

After the drug case became public, the victim filed a formal complaint, leading to a cheating case against Gunasekhar and his wife. Meanwhile, MP Gurumoorthy denied any involvement, saying the illegal acts of his former gunman should not reflect on him. He has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a CBI probe to expose the full truth.

