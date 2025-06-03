Finally “Ee sala cup namde”!

In a nail-biting finish at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) etched their name in IPL history by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to lift their first-ever Indian Premier League trophy.

After 17 seasons of heartbreak, RCB’s long wait for an IPL title ended in dramatic fashion. Chasing 191, PBKS fought hard but fell short at 184/7, despite Shashank Singh’s late heroics (29* off 10 balls). Josh Hazlewood’s tense final over sealed the win, sparking wild celebrations among the RCB camp.

Virat Kohli, playing his fourth IPL final, anchored RCB’s innings with a composed 43 off 35 balls. Cameos from Rajat Patidar (26 off 16) and Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) pushed RCB to a competitive 190/9. PBKS’s Arshdeep Singh (3/36) and Kyle Jamieson (2/28) kept things tight, but RCB’s total proved just enough.

PBKS started strong with Priyansh Arya (24 off 19), but regular wickets hurt their momentum. Josh Inglis (39 off 23) kept hopes alive, but RCB’s bowlers—led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/32) and Hazlewood (1/27)—held their nerve. Shashank’s three sixes in the last over made it close, but PBKS fell agonizingly short.

For RCB, it’s the end of a 17-year drought. For PBKS, the search for a second IPL final win continues. Kohli, Patidar, and Faf du Plessis (mentor) finally have their hands on the trophy, while PBKS’s Shreyas Iyer rues another near-miss.

The IPL 2025 win is like a dream come true for Virat Kohli — a reward for 18 years of hard work, loyalty, and never giving up. After so many close chances and heartbreaks, this victory means more than just a trophy. It’s an emotional moment, not just for him, but for every fan who stood by him and RCB over the years. Lifting the IPL trophy in RCB colours is the perfect ending to his long wait and a beautiful chapter in his cricket journey. It’s not just a win — it’s a celebration of love, patience, and belief.

The IPL 2025 finale had it all big hits, nerve-wracking finishes, and a fairy-tale ending for RCB’s loyal fans. Cricket won tonight.