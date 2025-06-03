x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
View all stories
Home > Cricket/IPL

Finally “Ee sala cup namde”!

Published on June 3, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Finally “Ee sala cup namde”!
image
Public Anger in Tenali Against Jagan’s Political Drama
image
How Shashtipoorthi Is Special Film For Ilaiyaraja?
image
Thug Life in Karnataka: Bold Decision from Kamal Haasan
image
What’s Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release?

Finally “Ee sala cup namde”!

In a nail-biting finish at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) etched their name in IPL history by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to lift their first-ever Indian Premier League trophy.

After 17 seasons of heartbreak, RCB’s long wait for an IPL title ended in dramatic fashion. Chasing 191, PBKS fought hard but fell short at 184/7, despite Shashank Singh’s late heroics (29* off 10 balls). Josh Hazlewood’s tense final over sealed the win, sparking wild celebrations among the RCB camp.

Virat Kohli, playing his fourth IPL final, anchored RCB’s innings with a composed 43 off 35 balls. Cameos from Rajat Patidar (26 off 16) and Jitesh Sharma (24 off 10) pushed RCB to a competitive 190/9. PBKS’s Arshdeep Singh (3/36) and Kyle Jamieson (2/28) kept things tight, but RCB’s total proved just enough.

PBKS started strong with Priyansh Arya (24 off 19), but regular wickets hurt their momentum. Josh Inglis (39 off 23) kept hopes alive, but RCB’s bowlers—led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/32) and Hazlewood (1/27)—held their nerve. Shashank’s three sixes in the last over made it close, but PBKS fell agonizingly short.

For RCB, it’s the end of a 17-year drought. For PBKS, the search for a second IPL final win continues. Kohli, Patidar, and Faf du Plessis (mentor) finally have their hands on the trophy, while PBKS’s Shreyas Iyer rues another near-miss.

The IPL 2025 win is like a dream come true for Virat Kohli — a reward for 18 years of hard work, loyalty, and never giving up. After so many close chances and heartbreaks, this victory means more than just a trophy. It’s an emotional moment, not just for him, but for every fan who stood by him and RCB over the years. Lifting the IPL trophy in RCB colours is the perfect ending to his long wait and a beautiful chapter in his cricket journey. It’s not just a win — it’s a celebration of love, patience, and belief.

The IPL 2025 finale had it all big hits, nerve-wracking finishes, and a fairy-tale ending for RCB’s loyal fans. Cricket won tonight.

Previous Public Anger in Tenali Against Jagan’s Political Drama
else

TRENDING

image
How Shashtipoorthi Is Special Film For Ilaiyaraja?
image
Thug Life in Karnataka: Bold Decision from Kamal Haasan
image
What’s Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release?

Latest

image
Finally “Ee sala cup namde”!
image
Public Anger in Tenali Against Jagan’s Political Drama
image
How Shashtipoorthi Is Special Film For Ilaiyaraja?
image
Thug Life in Karnataka: Bold Decision from Kamal Haasan
image
What’s Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release?

Most Read

image
Public Anger in Tenali Against Jagan’s Political Drama
image
Telangana Govt spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals, but has no money for poor
image
CBN Wants To Build A Megacity : Minister Narayana

Related Articles

Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025