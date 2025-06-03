x
Public Anger in Tenali Against Jagan’s Political Drama

Published on June 3, 2025 by swathy

Public Anger in Tenali Against Jagan’s Political Drama

Tensions ran high in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, after a shocking video went viral showing police brutally thrashing three Dalit youths on the street. The scene turned uglier when former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy landed in the area for what many saw as a publicity stunt rather than genuine concern. His presence didn’t calm the situation—it lit a fire. Angry protestors, especially from Dalit groups like the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti, hit the streets, blocked main roads like Autonagar Centre, released black balloons, and chanted, “Jagan Go Back,” making their message loud and clear.

Locals didn’t hold back. They openly accused Jagan of pretending to care while actually backing criminals. Instead of seeking justice, they said, Jagan is busy protecting his political image. “He’s supporting rowdies and using caste politics as a shield,” said MS Raju, a Dalit MLA from TDP. His words cut deep “Jagan is not standing with Dalits. He’s standing with thugs and calling it social justice.”

The uproar started after the release of a disturbing video where uniformed police officers were seen beating three youths from marginalised communities in broad daylight at Lingaraju Centre. Reports suggest they were accused of using ganja and attacking a Police constable.

On social media, YS Jagan cried foul, calling the current TDP government a ‘police state.’ But the same Jagan conveniently forgets the police excesses that happened during his rule. His sudden concern feels more like a script than sincerity. The YSR Congress tried to demand an inquiry, but it fell flat. Meanwhile, Home Minister Anitha stood by the police, calling the men ‘rowdies’ and rejecting the caste angle entirely.

In the end, the people of Tenali seem to have seen through the YSRCP drama politics. The message was simple: you can’t fool everyone with crocodile tears and caste politics.

