x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

How Shashtipoorthi Is Special Film For Ilaiyaraja?

Published on June 3, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Public Anger in Tenali Against Jagan’s Political Drama
image
How Shashtipoorthi Is Special Film For Ilaiyaraja?
image
Thug Life in Karnataka: Bold Decision from Kamal Haasan
image
What’s Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release?
image
Telangana Govt spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals, but has no money for poor

How Shashtipoorthi Is Special Film For Ilaiyaraja?

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja recently showered praise on the team behind Shashtipoorthi, a film that has been winning hearts since its theatrical release on May 30.

The film, which stars and is produced by Rupeysh under the Maa Aayi Creations banner, is directed by Pavan Prabha. It also features acclaimed actors Rajendra Prasad, Archana, and Akanksha in major roles.

In a special gesture, the Shashtipoorthi team visited Ilaiyaraaja in Chennai on his birthday to extend their wishes in person. The meeting turned into a heartwarming interaction filled with music and mutual admiration.

During the visit, Rajendra Prasad paid his respects by offering flowers to the maestro. He also sang popular tracks from his classic films April 1 Vidudala and Preminchu Pelladu, leaving Ilaiyaraaja delighted. “You are singing very well, Prasad,” the composer remarked with a smile.

Ilaiyaraaja spent nearly an hour in warm conversation with the team, which included Rupeysh , director Pavan Prabha, lyricist Chaitanya Prasad, and cinematographer Ram. He expressed appreciation for their sincere efforts and the heartfelt storytelling in Shashtipoorthi.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupeysh said, “Ilaiyaraaja sir is the biggest reason our film is being received so well. His support is everything to me. I promise to keep making films with the same dedication and love.”

Next Public Anger in Tenali Against Jagan’s Political Drama Previous Thug Life in Karnataka: Bold Decision from Kamal Haasan
else

TRENDING

image
How Shashtipoorthi Is Special Film For Ilaiyaraja?
image
Thug Life in Karnataka: Bold Decision from Kamal Haasan
image
What’s Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release?

Latest

image
Public Anger in Tenali Against Jagan’s Political Drama
image
How Shashtipoorthi Is Special Film For Ilaiyaraja?
image
Thug Life in Karnataka: Bold Decision from Kamal Haasan
image
What’s Happening with Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release?
image
Telangana Govt spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals, but has no money for poor

Most Read

image
Public Anger in Tenali Against Jagan’s Political Drama
image
Telangana Govt spent Rs 8,250 per plate meals, but has no money for poor
image
CBN Wants To Build A Megacity : Minister Narayana

Related Articles

Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025