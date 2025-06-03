How Shashtipoorthi Is Special Film For Ilaiyaraja?

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja recently showered praise on the team behind Shashtipoorthi, a film that has been winning hearts since its theatrical release on May 30.

The film, which stars and is produced by Rupeysh under the Maa Aayi Creations banner, is directed by Pavan Prabha. It also features acclaimed actors Rajendra Prasad, Archana, and Akanksha in major roles.

In a special gesture, the Shashtipoorthi team visited Ilaiyaraaja in Chennai on his birthday to extend their wishes in person. The meeting turned into a heartwarming interaction filled with music and mutual admiration.

During the visit, Rajendra Prasad paid his respects by offering flowers to the maestro. He also sang popular tracks from his classic films April 1 Vidudala and Preminchu Pelladu, leaving Ilaiyaraaja delighted. “You are singing very well, Prasad,” the composer remarked with a smile.

Ilaiyaraaja spent nearly an hour in warm conversation with the team, which included Rupeysh , director Pavan Prabha, lyricist Chaitanya Prasad, and cinematographer Ram. He expressed appreciation for their sincere efforts and the heartfelt storytelling in Shashtipoorthi.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupeysh said, “Ilaiyaraaja sir is the biggest reason our film is being received so well. His support is everything to me. I promise to keep making films with the same dedication and love.”