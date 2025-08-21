x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Arjun Chakravarthy Trailer… A Game-Changing Sports Drama

Published on August 21, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
An End for Tollywood Unions Strike
image
Arjun Chakravarthy Trailer… A Game-Changing Sports Drama
image
AP Liquor Scam: Raj Kesireddy’s Properties Worth Crores to Be Seized
image
Actor Vijay Declares Political Intent: Vote for TVK, No Matter Who the Candidate Is
image
Mega Blast Glimpse from Vishwambara: Impressive Cut

Arjun Chakravarthy Trailer… A Game-Changing Sports Drama

Arjun Chakravarthy is fast emerging as one of the most awaited sports dramas of the year. After teasers and songs created buzz, the newly released trailer has turned it into the hottest talking point in film circles.

Vijay Rama Raju takes on the titular role with grit and intensity. His eight physical transformations stand out as a rare feat in Indian cinema. Director Vikrant Rudra has shaped the film into an emotional and inspiring journey that blends sporting spirit with cinematic grandeur.

Produced by Srini Gubbala, the film has already won 46 international awards at top festivals including the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (Canada), LA International Art Film Festival (USA), Iran Sports Film Festival, and the Rome Prisma Film Awards (Italy), establishing its global credibility even before release.

The trailer presents Arjun’s journey with an epic, goosebumps-inducing touch. Powerful visuals, heartfelt emotions, and strong dialogues dominate. The love track with Sija Rose adds freshness, and notably, she also won Best Actress at the Iran Sports Film Festival for her role.

With Ajay and Dayanand Reddy in impactful supporting parts, the film looks grand and gripping in every frame.

Arjun Chakravarthy will hit screens on August 28 in the USA and August 29 in India, UK, Europe, and the Middle East.

Next An End for Tollywood Unions Strike Previous AP Liquor Scam: Raj Kesireddy’s Properties Worth Crores to Be Seized
else

TRENDING

image
An End for Tollywood Unions Strike
image
Arjun Chakravarthy Trailer… A Game-Changing Sports Drama
image
Mega Blast Glimpse from Vishwambara: Impressive Cut

Latest

image
An End for Tollywood Unions Strike
image
Arjun Chakravarthy Trailer… A Game-Changing Sports Drama
image
AP Liquor Scam: Raj Kesireddy’s Properties Worth Crores to Be Seized
image
Actor Vijay Declares Political Intent: Vote for TVK, No Matter Who the Candidate Is
image
Mega Blast Glimpse from Vishwambara: Impressive Cut

Most Read

image
AP Liquor Scam: Raj Kesireddy’s Properties Worth Crores to Be Seized
image
Actor Vijay Declares Political Intent: Vote for TVK, No Matter Who the Candidate Is
image
Kavitha’s Emotional Farewell and Eashwar’s New Role

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch