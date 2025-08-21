An End for Tollywood Unions Strike

he Telugu Film Unions have been demanding a hike of 30 percent for all the workers associated with various crafts of Telugu cinema. The Tollywood producers have opposed the demands of the Unions after which the workers headed for a strike. After 18 days, the strike of the Unions has come to an end. With involvement of several big wigs and parties, the discussions ended on a positive note. The discussions went on for 8 hours today. The Telugu Film Chamber is expected to make an official statement about the same tomorrow.