Auspicious and historic ‘Kadapa’ is back

The Andhra Pradesh Government has changed the name of YSR district to YSR Kadapa district. Govt has released a GO effecting the change on Monday.

The name change was necessitated as previous YSRCP Govt has removed ‘Kadapa’ word from YSR Kadapa district’s name. Several intellectuals, writers, peoples organizations and even a section of general public expressed disapproval over former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s move.

As ‘Kadapa’ has auspicious meaning in Telugu language and Kadapa district has historic significance, many demanded to reinstate Kadapa name. Acknowledging the widespread mood and demand, Nara Chandrababu Naidu had promised to bring back Kadapa name, if TDP comes to power.

Now, keeping up his promise, CM Chandrababu Naidu has ensured that YSR district name is changed to YSR Kadapa.

For the uninitiated, YSR’s name was prefixed to ‘Kadapa’ after hugely popular late CM YS Rajashekara Reddy’s untimely death in 2009.

‘Kadapa’ in Telugu language means threshold in English. As Kadapa is located on the western side of Tirumala Tirupati and devotees going to Tirumala Venkateswara Darshan has to pass through the place first, the area got its name as ‘Kadapa’. It is considered threshold and gateway to Tirumala Tirupati.