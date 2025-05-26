x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Auspicious and historic ‘Kadapa’ is back

Published on May 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju responds about Controversies on Theatre Strike
image
Anaganaga Oka Raju On Jan 14th: Perfect festival entertainer
image
Auspicious and historic ‘Kadapa’ is back
image
Video : Dil Raju Press Meet Live
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Malayalam Heroes are an Inspiration

Auspicious and historic ‘Kadapa’ is back

The Andhra Pradesh Government has changed the name of YSR district to YSR Kadapa district. Govt has released a GO effecting the change on Monday.

The name change was necessitated as previous YSRCP Govt has removed ‘Kadapa’ word from YSR Kadapa district’s name. Several intellectuals, writers, peoples organizations and even a section of general public expressed disapproval over former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s move.

As ‘Kadapa’ has auspicious meaning in Telugu language and Kadapa district has historic significance, many demanded to reinstate Kadapa name. Acknowledging the widespread mood and demand, Nara Chandrababu Naidu had promised to bring back Kadapa name, if TDP comes to power.

Now, keeping up his promise, CM Chandrababu Naidu has ensured that YSR district name is changed to YSR Kadapa.

For the uninitiated, YSR’s name was prefixed to ‘Kadapa’ after hugely popular late CM YS Rajashekara Reddy’s untimely death in 2009.

‘Kadapa’ in Telugu language means threshold in English. As Kadapa is located on the western side of Tirumala Tirupati and devotees going to Tirumala Venkateswara Darshan has to pass through the place first, the area got its name as ‘Kadapa’. It is considered threshold and gateway to Tirumala Tirupati.

Next Anaganaga Oka Raju On Jan 14th: Perfect festival entertainer Previous Video : Dil Raju Press Meet Live
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju responds about Controversies on Theatre Strike
image
Anaganaga Oka Raju On Jan 14th: Perfect festival entertainer
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Malayalam Heroes are an Inspiration

Latest

image
Dil Raju responds about Controversies on Theatre Strike
image
Anaganaga Oka Raju On Jan 14th: Perfect festival entertainer
image
Auspicious and historic ‘Kadapa’ is back
image
Video : Dil Raju Press Meet Live
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Malayalam Heroes are an Inspiration

Most Read

image
Auspicious and historic ‘Kadapa’ is back
image
Pinnelli Brothers Named in Guntur Double Murder Case
image
Former Andhra Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Arrested 

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet