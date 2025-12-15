Bhagyashri Borse for an Interesting Project?

Bhagyashri Borse has done films like Mr Bachchan, Kingdom, Kaantha and Andhra King Taluka. All the films fell short of expectations but the performance and the screen presence of the actress has been widely appreciated. As per the latest rumors, top production house Swapna Cinema is considering Bhagyashri Borse for a women-centric film and the discussions are going on. Bhagyashri Borse has given her formal nod for the project which will be announced at the right time.

A debutant will direct the project while Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt are the producers. Bhagyashri Borse is currently busy with the shoot of Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin and the film is expected to release in February 2026. The team will make an official announcement about the release date soon. Bhagyashri Borse replaced Sreeleela in the film and the pending portions of Bhagyashri Borse are shot currently.