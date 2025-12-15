x
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Weekend Box-office: Akhanda 2 stays Decent

Published on December 15, 2025 by nymisha

After a week’s postponement, Akhanda 2 released with Thursday premieres and with regular shows from Friday. Akhanda 2 did not register bigger openings but the film opened on a decent note. The word of mouth was mixed and the Friday collections were below par. However, Akhanda 2 managed to stay decent on Saturday and Sunday and the film posted good numbers in the Telugu states. But, this is not enough for the film to end up as a hit. Because of the high sale price, Akhanda 2 has to stay super strong on the weekdays to recover the big investments.

Close to 50 percent of the investment was recovered on an average for the film. Outside the Telugu states, Akhanda 2 has been poor and disastrous. The film hardly made any impact. Roshan Kanakala’s Mowgli released on Saturday and the film posted poor numbers. Even the openings were disastrous and the poor word of mouth has killed the film completely. Bollywood film Dhurandhar has been super strong across the multiplexes and cities.

The film witnessed packed houses in all the cities of Telugu states. In North Indian circles, Dhurandhar registered new records in its second weekend. The numbers are quite higher when compared to the first weekend. Even in overseas, Dhurandhar dominated all the regional films over the weekend.

