Weekend Box-office: Akhanda 2 stays Decent

After a week’s postponement, Akhanda 2 released with Thursday premieres and with regular shows from Friday. Akhanda 2 did not register bigger openings but the film opened on a decent note. The word of mouth was mixed and the Friday collections were below par. However, Akhanda 2 managed to stay decent on Saturday and Sunday and the film posted good numbers in the Telugu states. But, this is not enough for the film to end up as a hit. Because of the high sale price, Akhanda 2 has to stay super strong on the weekdays to recover the big investments.

Close to 50 percent of the investment was recovered on an average for the film. Outside the Telugu states, Akhanda 2 has been poor and disastrous. The film hardly made any impact. Roshan Kanakala’s Mowgli released on Saturday and the film posted poor numbers. Even the openings were disastrous and the poor word of mouth has killed the film completely. Bollywood film Dhurandhar has been super strong across the multiplexes and cities.

The film witnessed packed houses in all the cities of Telugu states. In North Indian circles, Dhurandhar registered new records in its second weekend. The numbers are quite higher when compared to the first weekend. Even in overseas, Dhurandhar dominated all the regional films over the weekend.