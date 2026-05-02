Gopichand, Vvenkat, 70MM unite for crazy action drama

Action star T Gopichand is on a roll with a massive lineup of films, and he has now officially announced his 34th project. The prestigious production house 70mm Entertainments, known for delivering sensible blockbusters like Anando Brahma and Yatra, is bankrolling this highly anticipated venture. Producers Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy are leaving no stone unturned to mount this bold, high-budget action drama on a grand scale with top-tier production value

Renowned action choreographer Vvenkat is making his highly awaited directorial debut with this film. He has penned a gripping, rooted action narrative that thoroughly impressed Gopichand. The announcement poster has already created a massive stir online with its mythic and intense vibe. Featuring a blazing orange sky, a massive glowing sun, and a majestic black panther etched with rune-like patterns standing on a cliff, the imagery promises a world filled with raw power, folklore-like energy, and atmospheric actio

70MM Entertainment banned is looking to produce content-driven films and bring diverse interesting genres to Telugu and Indian Cinema on a large scale with epic combinations. They are committed to delivering best production values and International level content to Indian audiences. Their film with Gopichand is one big step in this journey.

Currently, the pre-production work of this film is progressing at a brisk pace for this exciting project. Sensational composer Sam CS has been roped in to score the music, adding another layer of strength to the technical team. While Gopichand is already busy with his historical epic Bharata Varsha, the official pooja ceremony for #Gopichand34 is set to take place tomorrow, marking the beginning of this mighty collaboration.