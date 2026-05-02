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Home > Movie News

Sree Vishnu’s Black Magic Big Impact On GPS

Published on May 2, 2026 by swathy

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Sree Vishnu’s Black Magic Big Impact On GPS

Gaayapadda Simham, starring Tharun Bhascker, hit theatres yesterday and is steadily gaining momentum with every show.

The credit goes to Sree Vishnu’s impactful extended cameo for the surge in footfalls in the last two shows.

Despite being one of the most reliable and successful actors today, Sree Vishnu agreed to step into this special role purely because of its narrative weight , and the decision is paying off.

The black magic track has turned out to be a major crowd-puller, sparking laughter and keeping the audience thoroughly entertained.

The clever incorporation of film references- from Salaar and Pokiri to Bommarillu, KGF, and Arjun Reddy, has become one of the film’s biggest highlights, making the sequences instantly connect with viewers.

With the summer holidays in place, Gaayapadda Simham is well-positioned to make the most of the family and youth turnout.

It has to be seen how the movie performs during the weekdays, which will ultimately decide its fate.

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