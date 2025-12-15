Sai Pallavi in talks for a Biopic

Talented beauty Sai Pallavi hasn’t signed any Telugu film in the recent times. Her last Telugu release was Thandel with Naga Chaitanya. The top actress has allocated bulk dates for Ramayana which is in shooting mode. The film is made in multiple parts. The actress is now in talks for the biopic of legendary singer MS Subbulakshmi. The discussions are going on and the actress is yet to give her final nod.

Sensible director Gowtam Tinnanuri who directed movies like Malli Raava, Jersey and Kingdom is on board to direct the film. Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts will produce this prestigious project and an announcement is expected soon. There are strong speculations that the shoot commences next year. Sai Pallavi is also the leading lady in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming love story that also has Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead role.