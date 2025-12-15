x
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Movie News

Sai Pallavi in talks for a Biopic

Published on December 15, 2025 by nymisha

Sai Pallavi in talks for a Biopic

Talented beauty Sai Pallavi hasn’t signed any Telugu film in the recent times. Her last Telugu release was Thandel with Naga Chaitanya. The top actress has allocated bulk dates for Ramayana which is in shooting mode. The film is made in multiple parts. The actress is now in talks for the biopic of legendary singer MS Subbulakshmi. The discussions are going on and the actress is yet to give her final nod.

Sensible director Gowtam Tinnanuri who directed movies like Malli Raava, Jersey and Kingdom is on board to direct the film. Allu Aravind’s Geetha Arts will produce this prestigious project and an announcement is expected soon. There are strong speculations that the shoot commences next year. Sai Pallavi is also the leading lady in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming love story that also has Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead role.

