Patang Trailer packed with Youthful Energy & Entertainment

Renowned producer D Suresh Babu, head of Suresh Productions and known for consistently supporting new talent, has now associated himself with the upcoming film Patang, which is set for a worldwide release on December 25. He was extremely impressed with the way the film was shaped and is happily presenting it.

The film is bankrolled by Vijay Sekhar, Sampath Maka, Suresh Kothinti, and Naani Bandreddi in association with Ramya Vemulapati under the banners of Cinematic Elements, Rishaan Cinemas and Monsoon Tales Banner. The film is directed by Praneeth Prattipati.

The film raises buzz with chartbuster songs and promotional activities. The makers unveiled the trailer today. It showcases a unique love story in which two best friends, played by Pranav Kaushik and Vamsi Pujith, fall in love with the same girl, portrayed by Preethi Pagadala. Preethi showcases how a girl’s heart responds to two different kinds of love. The fun-filled friendship moments are highly relatable.

This friendship turns into rivalry during a kite-flying competition after a chaotic fight. Who won the Patang competition? Whose love will win? The well-cut trailer raises many questions while entertaining the audience with fun chaos, engaging moments, and a youthful vibe. The music is refreshing, and the visuals are of good quality.

Suresh Productions banner is presenting the film. Patang is described as a comedy sports drama centred on a kite-flying competition. This is the first ever kites concept film sith world class CG. The film has youthful vibe and will also connect to the family and children. The trailer showcases that actors are the perfect choice with each one reflecting a relatable act.

The trailer revealed several surprises including Gautham Menon in a candid role, SS Kanchi and Naveen in cameo roles. The film also features several new faces along with well-known singer and actor S P Charan, who plays a key role. With all the colourful and fun elements, Patang promises to be a full on festival entertainer.