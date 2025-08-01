Bhagyashri Borse wasted in Kingdom

Bhagyashri Borse made her debut with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan. Though the film bombed at the box-office, Bhagyashri Borse scored good marks for her screen presence and performance. The actress turned a signing spree and is busy with a number of films. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady in Vijay Deverakonda’s recent offering Kingdom that released yesterday. A romantic number was picturized on Vijay and Bhagyashri Borse in Sri Lanka and the song became popular before release. But the song was removed from the final version of the film.

Even her scenes from the film were edited and removed. Bhagyashri Borse is wasted completely and it is a wasted opportunity for the actress. She is hardly seen for five minutes in the entire film. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi said that she has a lengthier role in the second installment of Kingdom. Bhagyashri Borse is busy with Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha and Ram’s Andhra King Taluka currently. She is also busy with two new films in Telugu that are in discussion.