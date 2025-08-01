It’s a Wrap for Megastar’s Vishwambara

Vishwambara is the next big attempt of Megastar Chiranjeevi and the film’s pending shoot got delayed due to various reasons. Chiranjeevi allocated dates for the film and he wrapped up the pending shoot. A special song on Chiranjeevi and Mouni Roy was canned in a special set recently and Ganesh Acharya Master choreographed the special number. The pending patchwork of Vishwambara was completed last evening and the post-production work of the film reached the final stages.

The new release date of the film is expected to be announced in August on 22nd on the occasion. There are reports that the film may release in October and Chiranjeevi will finalize the new release date after watching the final VFX output. Vassishta is the director of Vishwambara and UV Creations are the producers. Trisha is the leading lady and Keeravani is the music composer. Vishwambara is made on a huge budget and the makers are currently closing the non-theatrical deals.