BJP condemns Bandi Sanjay’s arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the arrest of its Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar by police in Karimnagar.

The BJP leader was arrested late on Tuesday night. Terming the midnight arrest of Sanjay from his relative’s house as illegal, the BJP leaders alleged that fear has gripped Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in the state.

BJP’s national general secretary B.L. Santosh tweeted that the BRS government has touched raw nerve by arresting BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay. “This will be the last nail on their political existence,” he wrote.

Santosh said that rattled, riddled with corruption charges and facing electoral reverses, BRS and its leadership is a sinking boat.

BJP general secretary in-charge of Telangana, Tarun Chug, has said that the arrest of Bandi Sanjay is politically motivated and is the result of a ‘filthy vendetta’ which is rooted in the cells of ABRS. “The blatant misuse of police machinery to intimidate opposition leaders in the state is the pattern followed by the Telangana government,” he said.

Another central leader of BJP, Amit Malviya tweeted that in a midnight operation, the Telangana Police arrested Bandi Sanjay on fabricated charges of being involved in secondary school paper leak. “This won’t end well for KCR,” he wrote.

Bandi Sanjay was arrested by police from his in-laws’ house in Karimnagar around 12.45 a.m. Though police were tightlipped about the charges, he is believed to have been arrested in question paper leak of Class 10 exam.

Sanjay, who is also a MP from Karimnagar, is likely to be produced before a magistrate later in the day.

“Fear is real in BRS.! First they stop me from conducting press meet & now arrest me late in night. My only mistake is to Question BRS govt on its wrong doings. Do not stop questioning BRS even if I am jailed,” reads a tweet of Bandi Sanjay’s Twitter handle.

Sanjay’s wife Aparna told media persons that police dragged him, denied tablets and water and injured him at mouth. “He came to Karimnagar to participate in Chinna karma of my mother who passed away 10days ago. Is it fair to do this to a grieving family?,” she asked.