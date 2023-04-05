Buzz: Ravi Teja and Vishwak Sen to team up?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja floated his own production house RT Team Works and he is co-producing his films. He owns a good share in his upcoming film Ravanasura which is due for release this Friday. The actor also produced an interesting film Matti Kusthi but it bombed at the Tollywood box-office. Ravi Teja announced that he would be active as a producer in the future and he would also collaborate with his fellow actors. The latest buzz says that he locked his next production and the film will feature Vishwak Sen in the lead role.

A young director narrated a script to Ravi Teja and the veteran actor felt that it would be apt for Vishwak Sen. The youngster was approached and the discussions are in the final stages. Vishwak Sen loved the script and RT Team Works is expected to make an official announcement very soon.