Dil Raju felicitates Dasara team

Telugu360
Popular producer Dil Raju loves to host parties for the teams of successful films that he distributes. He hosted parties in his Jubilee Hills residence for the teams of Akhanda and others in the past. Dil Raju distributed Nani’s Dasara across the Telugu states and he will make handsome profits in the Nizam region. Dil Raju and his family hosted a party for the team of Dasara last night in his residence. Nani, Srikanth Odela, Sudhakar Cherukuri and others were present.

The entire family of Dil Raju and Shirish are present for the bash. Nani is quite delighted with the success of Dasara. This rustic entertainer is directed by a debutant Srikanth Odela and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. Keerthy Suresh played the heroine’s role in Dasara which is set in the backdrop of a Telangana village.

