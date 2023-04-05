Dil Raju: Twenty Years And Still Going Super Strong!

Senior Producer Dil Raju has completed 20 years in the industry as a producer. He started his journey with Nithin’s Dil on SVC banner on April 5th 2003.

Dil Raju along with Sirish entered the industry as distributors and became top producers with highest success rate. The best part is that Dil Raju maintains the same credibility with stars even after so many years of journey.

The major success if Dil Raju is establishing a brand for himself giving a confidence to audiences that any Dil Raju film can be given a try easily. While several producers came and gone, Dil Raju withstood the changes that took place in the industry and continue to deliver superb films.

The fact that he makes films with stars to medium range films to small films like Balagam makes his journey so special. He won National Awards and is winning international awards now with Balagam.

As a distributor, Dil Raju also commands sensational success rate despite the market is known for its extreme unpredictability. He should also be credited for revamping several theaters in AP and Telangana which helped the future of theatrical business even today.

After a very successful Tamil debut with Varisu, Dil Raju is now targeting Pan-India markets with Ram Charan’s Gamechanger. He is already a known name across the country and will now take Telugu Cinema there. His children are also into production and had a great head start with Balagam.

Here is wishing many more successful films to Dil Raju!