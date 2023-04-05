Pushpa 2 Concept Teaser: Where is Pushpa?

Advertisement

Icon Star Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa 2 is one of the most exciting sequels in Telugu and whole India is awaiting for the second installment of Pushpa. This is because of the massive success of its first part, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

The shoot for Pushpa 2 began a long time ago, Meanwhile, Sukumar and team Pushpa 2 has something surprising for the Icon star’s birthday on April 8. Teasing the fans and movie lovers, today makers released a small video glimpse.

The glimpse begins with a news headline stating that Pushpa escaped from Tirupathi Jail with injuries. What happened to Pushpa? “Where is Pushpa?” Many questions are raised by the makers. The riots against police, chaos everything will be answered on April 7th.

This special glimpse raises expectations on the concept teaser releasing on April 7th at 04:05 PM, on the eve of Icon star Allu Arjun birthday. The fans predict that the something massive is on thier way from the team.

Pushpa 2 is being made on a higher budget than Part 1. This is because of the enormous collections received by the first part at the box office. Mythri Movie Makers producing the film. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead and the lot of characters first part will be enacting thier roles in part 2.