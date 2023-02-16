Buzz: Parasuram to work with Karthi?

Tollywood director Parasuram delivered Sarkaru Vaari Paata in the recent times. He has been in talks with Naga Chaitanya but the film got shelved due to unknown reasons. Parasuram recently met Vijay Deverakonda and the project was announced recently. But the project needs a long time to take off as Vijay Deverakonda is busy with other projects. As per the update, Parasuram met Tamil actor Karthi recently and they decided to collaborate for a film.

Karthi has been keen to work with Telugu directors for some time. Karthi loved the plot narrated by Parasuram and he gave his initial nod. If everything goes well, the film will be the 25th film of Karthi. As per the update, Parasuram and Karthi film will happen only after Parasuram completes Vijay Deverakonda’s film. More details awaited.