Jagan has dug his own grave with bench-hunting, says Varla

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has dug his own grave with his remarks on the Supreme Court bench-hunting with regard to the arguments on the case of the assets attachment of the Bharathi Cements, remarked Varla Ramaiah, TDP politburo member, on Thursday.

Jagan should break his silence on reports of his remarks on bench-hunting, Ramaiah demanded and said that the prominent investigative journalist, Sourav Das, has exposed the bench-hunting of the Supreme Court about the attachment of assets of the Bharathi Cements. “Is Jagan dare enough to say that his role is not there in the Supreme Court bench-hunting,” he asked.

Why Niranjan Reddy, an advocate from Telangana, who practiced with the Supreme Court, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh, Ramaiah said and felt that Jagan has pinned hopes in this advocate that he will be bailed out through some backdoor methods in the corruption cases.

Charging Jagan as the most corrupt leader in the State who has a large criminal record, Ramaiah said that Jagan has minted money through quid pro quo and arguments are still going on with the CBI court in Hyderabad.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed five cases against Jagan and his team and the CBI has already seized assets worth Rs 700 cr in one of these cases involving the Bharathi Cements, Ramaiah pointed out. The management of the Bharathi Cements has already filed an appeal with the Money Laundering Tribunal which ordered for the release of the assets of the Bharathi Cements after taking bank guarantee, he said.

However, the CBI went for an appeal to the Telangana High Court against the tribunal order, he said and pointed out that the ED moved the Supreme Court as the CBI court too supported the tribunal order, he stated. When the matter on the Bharathi Cements assets seizure came up for hearing on January 30, the management told the court that they are not ready for the hearing. The apex court then adjourned the case to February 6 for further hearing, he observed.

At this stage the story on the bench-hunting has come into light, Ramaiah said and asked Jagan to reply with whose support this has taken place. “Since you own 49 per cent shares in the Bharathi Cements are you behind this bench-hunting,” he asked.