Megastar’s condition for Puri Jagannadh

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh delivered a dud like Liger and he is on a break. All his Bollywood plans are shattered after the debacle of Liger and Puri is keen to work with Tollywood actors. He has been dreaming to work with Megastar Chiranjeevi from a long time but it did not materialize. Even after Liger ended up as a flop, Megastar met Puri Jagannadh and asked him to come up with a script. With Waltair Veerayya turning out to be a commercial hit, Puri is currently penning an out-and-out commercial film for Megastar.

Chiranjeevi wants Puri to narrate the script in less than a month to take the final call on the project. Megastar also wants Puri to complete the shoot of this project in quick schedules and release it this year. Chiranjeevi is busy with Bhola Shankar and the film is announced for summer release. Chiranjeevi wants to start Puri’s film soon after he is done with the shoot of Bhola Shankar if he gets impressed with the final draft.