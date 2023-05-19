Buzz: Rajinikath to quit Films?

Superstar Rajinikath is busy with multiple films. He wanted to join politics and quit films in the past. But Rajinikath decided not to enter into politics and announced it. He decided to continue doing films. The 72-year-old has many offers but there are speculations that he would quit films soon. Tamil director Mysskin in a recent interview revealed that Rajinikath would soon quit films and his last film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The top actor is yet to issue a clarification for the same.

Rajinikath may have decided to take rest after a 45 year long career and his aging factor may also made him take a call. He is done with the shoot of Jailer and the film releases on August 11th. He will also play an important role in Lal Salaam that is directed by his daughter Aishwarya. We have to wait for an official word from Rajinikath about his retirement from films.