Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan

Actor and director Farhan Akhtar started working on the script of Don 3 some time ago. There is a lot of buzz around the film and Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role in the first two installments. It may be a shock but the latest update says that Shah Rukh is not a part of the third installment and the reasons are unknown.

The latest news is that Farhan Akhtar approached Ranveer Singh and the actor gave his formal nod already. Excel Entertainment will produce this project. A video featuring Ranveer Singh was shot recently and the makers are in plans to make an official announcement very soon. The shoot of the film starts next year once Ranveer Singh is done with all his current projects.