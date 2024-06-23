Buzz: Ram Charan’s Game Changer in Diwali Race?

Spread the love

Ram Charan has one day of shoot left to complete the filming of Game Changer. The film has to complete the post-production formalities and the film’s director Shankar will take the final call on the release date of the film. With Dasara season packed, the team of Game Changer is aiming for a Diwali release mostly. The makers will announce the release date officially in July. The film’s shoot was delayed by more than a year and the budget went over the board. Shankar also resumed the shoot of Indian 2 which delayed the shoot of Game Changer further.

Game Changer is a political drama packed with action and the film features Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Sunil, Srikanth and Anjali in crucial roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is the music director. Ram Charan is on a break and he will kick-start the shoot of Buchi Babu’s film from August. The film is a sports drama and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady.