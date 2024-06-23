x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Nayanthara With Kids
Nayanthara With Kids
Amala Paul With Family
Amala Paul With Family
Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire
Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Buzz: Ram Charan’s Game Changer in Diwali Race?

Buzz: Ram Charan’s Game Changer in Diwali Race?

TRENDING

image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Updates
image
Varun Tej turns Kanaka Raju
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Soniya To Secret Room

Buzz: Ram Charan’s Game Changer in Diwali Race?

Spread the love

Ram Charan has one day of shoot left to complete the filming of Game Changer. The film has to complete the post-production formalities and the film’s director Shankar will take the final call on the release date of the film. With Dasara season packed, the team of Game Changer is aiming for a Diwali release mostly. The makers will announce the release date officially in July. The film’s shoot was delayed by more than a year and the budget went over the board. Shankar also resumed the shoot of Indian 2 which delayed the shoot of Game Changer further.

Game Changer is a political drama packed with action and the film features Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Sunil, Srikanth and Anjali in crucial roles. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is the music director. Ram Charan is on a break and he will kick-start the shoot of Buchi Babu’s film from August. The film is a sports drama and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady.

Next Tollywood Producers to meet Pawan Kalyan Previous Salman Khan focused on South Cinema
else

TRENDING

image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Updates
image
Varun Tej turns Kanaka Raju

Latest

image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
Raj Kundra linked with Bangladeshi Adult Star Arrest?
image
Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Updates
image
Varun Tej turns Kanaka Raju
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Soniya To Secret Room

Most Read

image
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns
image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Addresses YSRCP Allegations and Public Concerns
image
HYDRA Ranganath denies connection with Kukatpally woman’s suicide

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree Samantha In A Family Wedding ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu Mouni Roy in shimmery grey Malavika Mohanan in red saree Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions Nadiya Switzerland Trip Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple Nayanthara With Kids Amala Paul With Family Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire