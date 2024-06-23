Salman Khan focused on South Cinema

Spread the love

It has been a while since Salman Khan delivered an impressive film. After a brief break, the top actor is working with South director AR Murugadoss and the film is titled Sikandar. The film is announced for Eid 2025 release. He is all set to work with one more South Indian director Atlee and the film rolls next year. Atlee delivered Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and the film happens to be one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Salman Khan hinted that he is keen to work with South directors.

In a recent media interaction, Salman Khan made it clear that he wants to go to the South. “People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go to the South. The thing is once we all start working together, just imagine the numbers that we will have. That is the main thing. People will watch the film in all the theatres across the country. The numbers become really large” told Salman Khan.