Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Abhinaya Belgium Tour
Actress Ananya At Guruvayur Temple
Nayanthara With Kids
Amala Paul With Family
Akanksha Sharma Glittery Attire
Salman Khan focused on South Cinema

Salman Khan focused on South Cinema

Salman Khan focused on South Cinema

It has been a while since Salman Khan delivered an impressive film. After a brief break, the top actor is working with South director AR Murugadoss and the film is titled Sikandar. The film is announced for Eid 2025 release. He is all set to work with one more South Indian director Atlee and the film rolls next year. Atlee delivered Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and the film happens to be one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Salman Khan hinted that he is keen to work with South directors.

In a recent media interaction, Salman Khan made it clear that he wants to go to the South. “People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go to the South. The thing is once we all start working together, just imagine the numbers that we will have. That is the main thing. People will watch the film in all the theatres across the country. The numbers become really large” told Salman Khan.

