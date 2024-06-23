Exclusive: Varun Tej-Vikram Sirikonda-Mythri Movie Makers

Spread the love

Mega Prince Varun Tej has been struggling for films but he turned a signing spree. He resumed the shoot of Matka after a long break and the shoot is happening without breaks currently. Karuna Kumar is the director and the periodic drama releases early next year. Varun Tej has given his nod for one more new film. Touch Chesi Chudu fame Vikram Sirikonda will direct this love story and the pre-production work of the film is happening currently. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and an official announcement will be made soon.

The team is finalizing the actors and technicians for the film and the shooting formalities will start during the first half of 2025. Varun Tej also gave his nod for a comic entertainer that will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The shoot starts in October and it will be wrapped in quick schedules. Krish’s production house First Frame Entertainments are the producers of this interesting entertainer.