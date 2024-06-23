Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Top2 behind RRR

kalki 2898 ad Pre-Release Business
Prabhas , Amitabh, Kamal Hassan starrer Kalki 2898 AD is gearing up for a grand release on 27th Jun ie, coming Thursday. The film is carrying huge expectations in the trade resulting huge advances from the distributors. Producer seems to be super confident on the product and is going for a complete advance release all over the world. The numbers are second highest for any indian film behind RRR. Advance sales in India haven’t started for the film yet but the numbers in North America indicate an All Time Record there as its competing with RRR. The film has received record ticket hike in Telangana for 8 days and it will also receive a hike in AP as well.
Below are area-wise numbers
|Area
|Pre release business
|Nizam
|70 Cr advance
|Ceeded
|27 cr advance
|Andhra
|85 Cr advance
|Total
|182 Cr
|KA
|25 Cr
|TN
|22 Cr
|ROI
|80 Cr Advance
|Over seas
|80 Cr advance
|Worldwide breakeven
|389 Cr