Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Pre-Release Business – Top2 behind RRR

kalki 2898 ad Pre-Release Business

Prabhas , Amitabh, Kamal Hassan starrer Kalki 2898 AD is gearing up for a grand release on 27th Jun ie, coming Thursday. The film is carrying huge expectations in the trade resulting huge advances from the distributors. Producer seems to be super confident on the product and is going for a complete advance release all over the world. The numbers are second highest for any indian film behind RRR. Advance sales in India haven’t started for the film yet but the numbers in North America indicate an All Time Record there as its competing with RRR. The film has received record ticket hike in Telangana for 8 days and it will also receive a hike in AP as well.

Below are area-wise numbers

Area Pre release business Nizam 70 Cr advance Ceeded 27 cr advance Andhra 85 Cr advance Total 182 Cr KA 25 Cr TN 22 Cr ROI 80 Cr Advance Over seas 80 Cr advance Worldwide breakeven 389 Cr