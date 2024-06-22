Trending #1: Kalki Release Trailer Magic!

We are less than a week away from the release of Rebel Star Prabhas and Visionary Director Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The Release Trailer of the film that is out last night has worked wonders for the film.

With the trailer, Nag Ashwin introduced the three Worlds of his vision, the scope the three biggest Superstars (Big B, Kamal Hassan, and Prabhas) have in the film, the amazing Action, Breath-taking Visual Effects, and Arresting Emotions.

It had set the expectations soaring among the audience. The Trailer is amassing millions of views and is trending on the Top in YouTube.

The trade is suddenly completely charged. Kalki 2898AD is the first Pan-India film releasing this year. After Gunturkaaram in January, there is no Star film at the box office. Also, there is no proper film at the box office all this Summer. All this is perfect recipe for a blockbuster.