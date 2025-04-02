Buzz: Rana Daggubati joins Crazy Project?

Rana Daggubati hasn’t been seen as a solo hero in the recent years. He is busy with a lot of films and he is also co-producing content for the top digital firms. He has been in talks with Teja for a film but it got shelved. As per the ongoing buzz, Rana Daggubati is roped in to play a crucial role in Teja Sajja’s upcoming film Mirai. The film is a multi-starrer and Manchu Manoj plays the role of the lead antagonist in this big-budget attempt.

Rana Daggubati is expected to join the sets of the film soon. Karthik Ghattamaneni is the director and People Media Factory is producing this pan-Indian attempt. A major portion of the film’s budget is allocated for the VFX work. The film is slated for August 1st release.