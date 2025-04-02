x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Amaravati Outer Ring Road Project Gets Major Upgrade

Published on April 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
AP Villages Flourish Under Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan
image
Buzz: Rana Daggubati joins Crazy Project?
image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road Project Gets Major Upgrade
image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Left Isolated as YSRCP Crumbles
image
Free IPL Tickets Dispute Resolved Between HCA and SRH

Amaravati Outer Ring Road Project Gets Major Upgrade

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s persistent efforts have paid off as the Central Government has approved the expansion of Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road (ORR). The Centre has agreed to acquire land with a width of 140 meters for the project, significantly expanding from the initially approved 70 meters. This decision includes permission to build service roads on both sides of the ORR.

The Telugu Desam government had initially proposed land acquisition with a width of 150 meters for the ORR back in 2018. The vision included constructing railway lines alongside the ORR to run suburban trains. Recently, the Alignment Approval Committee under the Central Government gave preliminary approval for the construction of a six-lane outer ring road spanning 189 kilometers.

When the committee initially suggested land acquisition of only 70 meters and refused to acquire land for railway lines, CM Chandrababu Naidu personally intervened. He wrote to the Centre and spoke with Union Minister Gadkari, explaining that future expansion to ten lanes would face challenges if adequate land wasn’t acquired now. After these discussions, Gadkari approved land acquisition with a width of 140 meters.

The CM also successfully convinced Gadkari about the need for service roads on both sides of the ORR, not just on the capital region side, as initially approved by Chandrababu Naidu, explaining that service roads on both sides would ensure easy access for residents of villages and towns adjacent to the ORR.

Next Buzz: Rana Daggubati joins Crazy Project? Previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Left Isolated as YSRCP Crumbles
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Rana Daggubati joins Crazy Project?
image
Nani about Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Film
image
The Paradise and HIT 3 will be most violent and crazy – Nani

Latest

image
AP Villages Flourish Under Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan
image
Buzz: Rana Daggubati joins Crazy Project?
image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road Project Gets Major Upgrade
image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Left Isolated as YSRCP Crumbles
image
Free IPL Tickets Dispute Resolved Between HCA and SRH

Most Read

image
AP Villages Flourish Under Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan
image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road Project Gets Major Upgrade
image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Left Isolated as YSRCP Crumbles

Related Articles

Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event