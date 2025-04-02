Amaravati Outer Ring Road Project Gets Major Upgrade

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s persistent efforts have paid off as the Central Government has approved the expansion of Amaravati’s Outer Ring Road (ORR). The Centre has agreed to acquire land with a width of 140 meters for the project, significantly expanding from the initially approved 70 meters. This decision includes permission to build service roads on both sides of the ORR.

The Telugu Desam government had initially proposed land acquisition with a width of 150 meters for the ORR back in 2018. The vision included constructing railway lines alongside the ORR to run suburban trains. Recently, the Alignment Approval Committee under the Central Government gave preliminary approval for the construction of a six-lane outer ring road spanning 189 kilometers.

When the committee initially suggested land acquisition of only 70 meters and refused to acquire land for railway lines, CM Chandrababu Naidu personally intervened. He wrote to the Centre and spoke with Union Minister Gadkari, explaining that future expansion to ten lanes would face challenges if adequate land wasn’t acquired now. After these discussions, Gadkari approved land acquisition with a width of 140 meters.

The CM also successfully convinced Gadkari about the need for service roads on both sides of the ORR, not just on the capital region side, as initially approved by Chandrababu Naidu, explaining that service roads on both sides would ensure easy access for residents of villages and towns adjacent to the ORR.