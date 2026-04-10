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Home > Politics

Chandrababu Warns Ministers After Cabinet Agenda Leak

Published on April 10, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Chandrababu Warns Ministers After Cabinet Agenda Leak

A serious concern about information leaks dominated the Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in Amaravati. Even before the meeting began, key agenda points reached the media. The Chief Minister expressed strong displeasure and questioned how sensitive information was being leaked.

Chandrababu made it clear that such leaks violate government discipline. He warned ministers that strict action would follow if this continues. He also recalled how similar lapses in the past led to drastic decisions, referring to the time when N. T. Rama Rao dissolved his cabinet.

The meeting also highlighted administrative gaps. Ministers did not receive agenda copies in advance. Nadendla Manohar raised the issue, stating that prior access would help with better preparation. The Chief Minister agreed and criticised officials for inefficiency. He said systems should become simpler, not more complicated, and noted that earlier secretaries were more proactive in discussions.

After addressing these issues, Chandrababu shifted focus to governance and political strategy. He asked ministers to take ownership of key schemes such as Jaladhara, Surya Ghar, PM Kusum, and the distribution of Pattadar Passbooks. He directed ministers and MLAs to actively participate in implementation and stay connected with people.

The Chief Minister also advised the team to be prepared for the upcoming municipal elections. He stressed the need for a strong ground presence and quick response to public issues. He further encouraged the promotion of deemed universities in the state to improve higher education infrastructure.

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