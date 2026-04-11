Summer 2026 Release Chart Updated

Ram Charan’s Peddi is almost postponed from April 30th release and the new date will be announced soon. Now with the exit of Peddi, several films are gearing up for release in May and the release chart is updated. A number of films are releasing in summer and here is the updated release chart:

May 1st:

Gayapadda Simham (Tharun Bhascker Film)

Epic (Anand Deverakonda Film)

Patriot (Malayalam Film)

May 8th:

Jet Lee (Satya Film)

Razor (Ravi Babu Film)

May 14th:

Karuppu (Tamil Film)

May 15th:

Maa Inti Bangaram (Samantha Film)

May 21st:

Drishyam 3 (Malayalam Film)

May 22nd:

Swayambhu (Nikhil Film)

May 29th:

Korean Kanakaraju (Varun Tej Film)