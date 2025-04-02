x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Left Isolated as YSRCP Crumbles

Published on April 2, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road Project Gets Major Upgrade
image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Left Isolated as YSRCP Crumbles
image
Free IPL Tickets Dispute Resolved Between HCA and SRH
image
Nani about Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Film
image
The Paradise and HIT 3 will be most violent and crazy – Nani

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Left Isolated as YSRCP Crumbles

In what appears to be a rapidly deteriorating situation, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy seems increasingly isolated as key party leaders have either gone silent, faced legal troubles, or are reportedly preparing to jump ship.

Several prominent leaders have suddenly disappeared from public view. Ambati Rambabu has made bizarre statements about potentially going to jail, suggesting it might be the only way to get Jagan’s attention since he’s unable to secure appointments with him otherwise. Meanwhile, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has reportedly gone into hiding after police attempted to serve him notices related to missing rice from government godowns.

Once a firebrand, YSRCP spokespersons like Perni Nani and Roja have gone surprisingly silent. Perni Nani, facing allegations about missing government rice stocks, has offered to pay from his pocket—effectively admitting wrongdoing without being accused. Roja faces multiple controversies, including allegations about ₹120 crore missing from Adudam Andhra funds, suspicious municipal contract dealings, VIP ticket sales at Tirumala, and the Rishikonda Palace scam, where hundreds of crores were allegedly misappropriated.

Many YSRCP senior leaders are conveniently citing health problems to avoid public appearances. Peddireddy claims a broken hand, while Kodali Nani is being shifted from Hyderabad to Mumbai for treatment. YSRCP Party workers too seem to be seeking “safe zones.”

The exit has already begun in Parliament, with three Rajya Sabha members resigning. At the state level, MLAs are secretly visiting the assembly to sign registers without Jagan’s knowledge. With the anti-defection rule no longer a barrier, many local body representatives, including panchayat members and councillors, are joining the TDP alliance.

With leaders either in jail, on bail, in hospitals, or in hiding, YSRCP appears to be on life support while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remains relaxed in his Yelahanka Palace.

Next Amaravati Outer Ring Road Project Gets Major Upgrade Previous Free IPL Tickets Dispute Resolved Between HCA and SRH
else

TRENDING

image
Nani about Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Film
image
The Paradise and HIT 3 will be most violent and crazy – Nani
image
Two Mega Films in Big Confusion

Latest

image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road Project Gets Major Upgrade
image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Left Isolated as YSRCP Crumbles
image
Free IPL Tickets Dispute Resolved Between HCA and SRH
image
Nani about Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Film
image
The Paradise and HIT 3 will be most violent and crazy – Nani

Most Read

image
Amaravati Outer Ring Road Project Gets Major Upgrade
image
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Left Isolated as YSRCP Crumbles
image
Controversy Over Cisco Meeting and Zero Impact

Related Articles

Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event