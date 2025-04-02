YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Left Isolated as YSRCP Crumbles

In what appears to be a rapidly deteriorating situation, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy seems increasingly isolated as key party leaders have either gone silent, faced legal troubles, or are reportedly preparing to jump ship.

Several prominent leaders have suddenly disappeared from public view. Ambati Rambabu has made bizarre statements about potentially going to jail, suggesting it might be the only way to get Jagan’s attention since he’s unable to secure appointments with him otherwise. Meanwhile, former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has reportedly gone into hiding after police attempted to serve him notices related to missing rice from government godowns.

Once a firebrand, YSRCP spokespersons like Perni Nani and Roja have gone surprisingly silent. Perni Nani, facing allegations about missing government rice stocks, has offered to pay from his pocket—effectively admitting wrongdoing without being accused. Roja faces multiple controversies, including allegations about ₹120 crore missing from Adudam Andhra funds, suspicious municipal contract dealings, VIP ticket sales at Tirumala, and the Rishikonda Palace scam, where hundreds of crores were allegedly misappropriated.

Many YSRCP senior leaders are conveniently citing health problems to avoid public appearances. Peddireddy claims a broken hand, while Kodali Nani is being shifted from Hyderabad to Mumbai for treatment. YSRCP Party workers too seem to be seeking “safe zones.”

The exit has already begun in Parliament, with three Rajya Sabha members resigning. At the state level, MLAs are secretly visiting the assembly to sign registers without Jagan’s knowledge. With the anti-defection rule no longer a barrier, many local body representatives, including panchayat members and councillors, are joining the TDP alliance.

With leaders either in jail, on bail, in hospitals, or in hiding, YSRCP appears to be on life support while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remains relaxed in his Yelahanka Palace.