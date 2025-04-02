x
తెలుగు
Home > Cricket/IPL

Free IPL Tickets Dispute Resolved Between HCA and SRH

Published on April 2, 2025 by nymisha

Free IPL Tickets Dispute Resolved Between HCA and SRH

The controversy between the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) over free passes for IPL matches has been settled after a brief standoff. The dispute attracted attention when allegations surfaced that the HCA president had threatened SRH management regarding ticket allocation.

Following orders from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, vigilance officials launched an investigation into the matter. A team of 12 officials led by an SP-rank officer arrived at Uppal Stadium at 10 AM to conduct searches. They examined the stadium’s capacity, reviewed agreements between SRH and HCA, and investigated ticket distribution patterns.

When vigilance officials contacted HCA President Jagan Mohan Rao regarding the allegations, they were informed that he would be available for questioning tomorrow. As the controversy escalated, representatives from HCA and SRH held a special meeting to resolve the issue. After discussions with the management, SRH representatives announced they would continue providing 10% of tickets to HCA as per their original agreement.

The quick intervention by Telangana authorities appears to have helped settle what could have developed into a larger conflict between the cricket governing body and the IPL franchise.

else

