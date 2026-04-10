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Home > Movie News

Sharwa’s Biker: After Prabhas, It’s PV Sindhu

Published on April 10, 2026 by nymisha

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Sharwa’s Biker: After Prabhas, It’s PV Sindhu

Charming Star Sharwa’s latest outing Biker is doing decent business at the box office and has now entered its second week. The film, directed by Abhilash Reddy, has been winning appreciation not just from general audiences but also from celebrities. Several actors and filmmakers, including Prabhas, have praised the movie.

The latest to join the list is ace badminton champion PV Sindhu, who has thrown her weight behind Biker, describing it as a film that captures the true spirit of an athlete. In her recent Instagram post, Sindhu lauded the film’s raw intensity and energy, noting how strongly its theme resonated with her.

“As a sports athlete, this one hits different. Pure grit, speed, focus, and the hunger to keep pushing limits that’s the energy I love. Wishing the whole team of Biker massive success. @imsharwanand @abhilashreddykankara @malvikanairofficial,” she wrote.

A recommendation from a global sports icon adds both credibility and emotional heft, further amplifying the box office potential of Biker.

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