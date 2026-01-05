Censor Troubles continue for Tamil Sankranthi Releases

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi are the Tamil films that are slated for Sankranthi release. Jana Nayagan is slated for January 9th release while Parasakthi is scheduled for January 10th release. The makers of Jana Nayagan are waiting for the Censor Certificate to open the advance sales of the film. The censor scrutiny has been completed sometime ago but the Censor Certificate hasn’t been issued for the film. The trailer made it clear that there are a lot of dialogues related to Tamil politics in Jana Nayagan. Vijay’s fans are left worried because of the delay in the censor clearance of Jana Nayagan.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi has been screened for the Censor officials and they have suggested Sudha Kongara to remove some of the scenes and dialogues related to the anti-Hindi agitation. Sudha Kongara has approached the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai. Parasakthi too is yet to get the clearance from the Censor Board. Fans are left in panic as both Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi are just four days away for release. The teams are expected to make official statements soon.